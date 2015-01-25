Greg Clark is a Non-Resident Senior Fellow at Brookings Metropolitan Policy Program. He is a global expert on cities, urbanisation, and metropolitan futures. His primary professional role is Group Senior Advisor, Future Cities & New Industries, at HSBC (Hong Kong Shanghai Banking Corporation).
Clark completed studies and research on Cities and Urbanisation at Cambridge University UK, Columbia University in New York City, and the London School of Economics. Clark has worked with more than 200 cities in 5 continents. He is Hon Prof of Urban Innovation & Policy at University College London and Urban Innovation at Strathclyde University. He is Author of 10 books and more than 100 reports. Core themes of his work are urban economies, cities and climate change, metropolitan global identity and reputation, financing future cities. Books include:
- Global Cities: A Short History, Brookings, 2017.
- World Cities and Nation States, Wiley, 2015.
- London: The Making of a World City, Wiley, 2014
- Local Development and Global Events, OECD, 2008.
Recognition and awards
- In 2016, appointed a Fellow of the Academy of Social Science.
- In 2016, awarded The Freedom of the City of London.
- In 2015, awarded CBE by HM Queen Elizabeth II for Services to Cities.
- In 2015, appointed Honorary Ambassador to the City of Brisbane.
- In 2010, The City of Barcelona awarded him the John Shield’s Prize, an award given once a year to the international person outside Barcelona that has done most to promote the city.
- In 1996, appointed first President of the OECD Forum of Cities and Regions, served for 20 years.
- In 1995, awarded a Harkness Fellowship by the Commonwealth Fund of New York, and was based at Columbia University in New York City as a Visiting Scholar.
