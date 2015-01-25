 Skip to main content
Greg Clark

Greg Clark

Nonresident Senior Fellow - Metropolitan Policy Program

Greg Clark is a Non-Resident Senior Fellow at Brookings Metropolitan Policy Program. He is a global expert on cities, urbanisation, and metropolitan futures. His primary professional role is Group Senior Advisor, Future Cities & New Industries, at HSBC (Hong Kong Shanghai Banking Corporation).

Clark completed studies and research on Cities and Urbanisation at Cambridge University UK, Columbia University in New York City, and the London School of Economics. Clark has worked with more than 200 cities in 5 continents. He is Hon Prof of Urban Innovation & Policy at University College London and Urban Innovation at Strathclyde University. He is Author of 10 books and more than 100 reports.  Core themes of his work are urban economies, cities and climate change, metropolitan global identity and reputation, financing future cities. Books include:

  • Global Cities: A Short History, Brookings, 2017.
  • World Cities and Nation States, Wiley, 2015.
  • London: The Making of a World City, Wiley, 2014
  • Local Development and Global Events, OECD, 2008.
Recognition and awards

  • In 2016, appointed a Fellow of the Academy of Social Science.
  • In 2016, awarded The Freedom of the City of London.
  • In 2015, awarded CBE by HM Queen Elizabeth II for Services to Cities.
  • In 2015, appointed Honorary Ambassador to the City of Brisbane.
  • In 2010, The City of Barcelona awarded him the John Shield’s Prize, an award given once a year to the international person outside Barcelona that has done most to promote the city.
  • In 1996, appointed first President of the OECD Forum of Cities and Regions, served for 20 years.
  • In 1995, awarded a Harkness Fellowship by the Commonwealth Fund of New York, and was based at Columbia University in New York City as a Visiting Scholar.

Contact
202.797.6139 — Metropolitan Policy
Topics
Cities & Regions
Programs
Metropolitan Policy Program
Additional Expertise Areas
Metropolitan development
Strategic planning
Spatial strategies
Experience
Current Positions
Board Member and Chairman of Investment Committee at Transport for London.
Board Member and lead on London Economy Strategy at London LEP (Mayor’s Economic Development Board).
Expert, BBC World Service, My Perfect City.
Global Fellow, Urban Land Institute.
Past Positions
Chief Advisor, Cities and Regions, Office of The Deputy Prime Minister, UK Government.
Executive Director, London Development Agency.
Chief Executive, The London Enterprise Agency: ‘One London’.
Chairman, OECD Forum of Cities and Regions.
Chairman, New York Regional Plan International Advisory Board.
Chairman, Cardiff Capital Region Commission.
Chairman, Oslo International Advisory Board
Chairman, Vienna International Strategy Advisory Board.
Chairman, Turin International Advisory Board.
Chief Advisor, Barcelona Metropolitan Strategic Plan
Chairman, Sao Paulo International Strategy Board.
Expert Board, UK Future of Cities Foresight Project.
Chairman, British BIDs. Business Improvement Districts
Chairman, London Stansted Cambridge Consortium.

