Greg Clark is a Non-Resident Senior Fellow at Brookings Metropolitan Policy Program. He is a global expert on cities, urbanisation, and metropolitan futures. His primary professional role is Group Senior Advisor, Future Cities & New Industries, at HSBC (Hong Kong Shanghai Banking Corporation).

Clark completed studies and research on Cities and Urbanisation at Cambridge University UK, Columbia University in New York City, and the London School of Economics. Clark has worked with more than 200 cities in 5 continents. He is Hon Prof of Urban Innovation & Policy at University College London and Urban Innovation at Strathclyde University. He is Author of 10 books and more than 100 reports. Core themes of his work are urban economies, cities and climate change, metropolitan global identity and reputation, financing future cities. Books include:

Global Cities: A Short History, Brookings, 2017.

World Cities and Nation States, Wiley, 2015.

London: The Making of a World City, Wiley, 2014

Local Development and Global Events, OECD, 2008.



Recognition and awards