Geoffrey Gertz

Fellow - Global Economy and Development

Geoffrey Gertz is a fellow in the Global Economy and Development program at the Brookings Institution and a research associate at the Global Economic Governance Programme at the University of Oxford. His research focuses on international political economy, particularly the politics of trade and foreign investment, investor-state dispute settlement, commercial diplomacy, and private sector development in fragile states. His academic research has been published in International Studies Quarterly and World Development, while his policy work has been featured in The Washington Post, Vox, and The Hill, as well as in numerous policy briefs and op-eds for the Brookings Institution and Oxford’s Global Economic Governance Programme. He has briefed American and European policymakers on international trade and investment policy. Prior to completing his Ph.D., he worked as a speechwriter to World Bank President Jim Yong Kim.

Originally from Ottawa, Canada, he received an M.Phil. and D.Phil. (Ph.D.) in international relations from the University of Oxford, and a B.A. in economics from DePauw University.

Contact
202.238.3552 — Communications Team, Brookings Global Economy and Development
Programs
Global Economy and Development
Additional Expertise Areas
Foreign Investment
Investor-State Dispute Settlement (ISDS)
Commercial Diplomacy
International Relations
Political Risk
Experience
Current Position
Research Associate, Global Economic Governance Programme, Oxford
Past Positions
Speechwriter to the President, World Bank
Research Analyst, Brookings Institution
Junior Fellow, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
Part-time Lecturer, Department of Political Science, George Washington University
Education
D.Phil (2016), M.Phil (2013), International Relations, University of Oxford
BA (2007), Economics, DePauw University

Research

Related Books

In The Media

“For American businesses, [Trump's tariff threats] introduce significant uncertainty: it is hard to make investment decisions in the face of continual threats of new tariffs, even if many of them may not ultimately be enacted.”

Geoffrey Gertz Washington Times

"What I suspect matters most for firms considering investing in Mexico is stable, predictable, comprehensive access to the North American market, more so than the right to bring [investor-state dispute settlement] cases."

Geoffrey Gertz Wall Street Journal

There is certainly scope to pursue China through the WTO and there is a lot the U.S. could be doing that we haven’t done. But the business community remains very nervous about wide-ranging tariffs.

Geoffrey Gertz The Guardian
Blog Posts

