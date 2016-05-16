Geoffrey Gertz is a fellow in the Global Economy and Development program at the Brookings Institution and a research associate at the Global Economic Governance Programme at the University of Oxford. His research focuses on international political economy, particularly the politics of trade and foreign investment, investor-state dispute settlement, commercial diplomacy, and private sector development in fragile states. His academic research has been published in International Studies Quarterly and World Development, while his policy work has been featured in The Washington Post, Vox, and The Hill, as well as in numerous policy briefs and op-eds for the Brookings Institution and Oxford’s Global Economic Governance Programme. He has briefed American and European policymakers on international trade and investment policy. Prior to completing his Ph.D., he worked as a speechwriter to World Bank President Jim Yong Kim.

Originally from Ottawa, Canada, he received an M.Phil. and D.Phil. (Ph.D.) in international relations from the University of Oxford, and a B.A. in economics from DePauw University.