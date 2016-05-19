Esther Care works to promote effective assessment practices that inform both policy and classroom practice. She has worked extensively in the Asia Pacific with a focus on providing evidence-based advice to ministries of education implementing or planning to implement major education reform. Her work is characterized by consideration of the interactions between assessment, curriculum, and pedagogy. With the increasing focus globally on the need to promote generic skills, such as problem solving, critical thinking and collaboration, she has worked to identify how to incorporate these skills into the educational process. Dr. Care has undertaken extensive research not only in the substance of the education shift toward inclusion of generalizable skills in the curriculum, but also in the impediments to implementation, through deep qualitative approaches as well as large-scale mapping approaches.

Dr. Care currently leads the Optimizing Assessment for All (OAA) project which is designed to develop classroom assessment tasks to inform teaching and learning of 21st century skills, as well as highlight the alignment between assessment in the classroom and assessment at national level. OAA is based out of two regional networks, NEQMAP in Asia, and TALENT in sub-Saharan Africa, and is a collaborative effort with countries in the regions to draw attention to the constructive use of assessment to support the Sustainable Development Goals.

Dr. Care is the founding director of the Assessment Curriculum and Technology Research Centre (funded by the Australian Government’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, in the Philippines), which conducts large and small-scale research in the Philippines to inform that country's major K-12 education reform. This work emphasizes the dependencies across curriculum, assessment, and pedagogy, and is designed to provide quick feedback to the government on the roll-out of the reforms.

Dr. Care publishes widely in journals and books spanning vocational and educational psychology through to education assessment and policy, with most recently an emphasis on the assessment of 21st century skills.