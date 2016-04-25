Eric Rosand is a nonresident senior fellow in the Project on U.S. Relations with the Islamic World at Brookings and director of “The Prevention Project: Organizing Against Violent Extremism” in Washington, D.C, a partnership that includes the Global Center on Cooperative Security in Washington and the Royal United Services Institute in London. Previously, he was a senior official in the U.S. Department of State working on counterterrorism (CT) and countering violent extremism (CVE). He served as CVE counsellor to the undersecretary of state for civilian security, democracy, and human rights, during which time he was the Department’s policy coordinator for the White House CVE Summit and follow-on process. During this time he led efforts to design and launch the Strong Cities Network, the first-ever global platform to connect cities and other sub-national authorities involved in CVE efforts.

Prior to that, he was a senior advisor and director of multilateral affairs in the Bureau of Counterterrorism. There, he helped develop and launch the Global Counterterrorism Forum (GCTF) and related international institutions, including Hedayah, the International Institute for Justice and the Rule of Law, and the Global Community Engagement and Resilience Fund. In addition, he spearheaded U.S.-led efforts to strengthen justice sector institutions in countering terrorism in partner countries. From 2006 to 2010, he co-directed the Center on Global Counterterrorism Cooperation (now the Global Center on Cooperative Security) and served as a nonresident fellow at New York University’s Center for International Cooperation. Prior to that, he served in the State Department’s Office of the Legal Advisor and as a counterterrorism adviser and lawyer at the United States Mission to the United Nations.

Rosand is the author of a number of blog postings, reports, and articles on a range of CT and CVE topics, and co-author, with Alistair Millar, of “Allied Against Terrorism: What’s Needed to Strengthen Worldwide Commitment” (Century, 2006), which served as the blueprint for what became the GCTF. He was also a member of the Washington Institute on Near East Policy’s 2017 bi-partisan study group on countering violent extremism.

He holds a bachelor’s in history from Haverford College, a Juris Doctor degree from Columbia University School of Law, and a Master of Laws with honors in international law from Cambridge University.