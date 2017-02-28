Dhruva Jaishankar is fellow in foreign policy studies at Brookings India in New Delhi and the Brookings Institution in Washington, DC. He is also a nonresident fellow with the Lowy Institute in Australia. His research examines India’s role in the international system and the effects of global developments on India’s politics, economics, and society, with a particular focus on India’s relations with the United States, the Indo-Pacific, and Europe.

Jaishankar was previously a trans-Atlantic fellow with the German Marshall Fund (GMF) in Washington DC from 2012 until 2016, where he managed the India Trilateral Forum, a regular policy dialogue involving participants from India, Europe, and the United States. From 2009 to 2012, he was programme officer for Asia with GMF. Prior to that, he worked as a research assistant at the Brookings Institution in Washington and as a news writer and reporter for CNN-IBN television in New Delhi. In 2015-16, he was a visiting fellow with the South Asia Programme of the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore.

Jaishankar holds a bachelor's degree in history and classics from Macalester College, and a master's degree in security studies from Georgetown University. He has been a David Rockefeller Fellow with the Trilateral Commission, an IISS-SAIS Merrill Center Young Strategist, and a Brent Scowcroft Award Fellow with the Aspen Strategy Group.

