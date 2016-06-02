 Skip to main content
Dany Bahar

Dany Bahar

David M. Rubenstein Fellow - Global Economy and Development

Dany Bahar is a David M. Rubenstein Fellow in the Global Economy and Development program at the Brookings Institution. An Israeli and Venezuelan economist, he is also an associate at the Harvard Center for International Development, and a research affiliate both at CESifo Group Munich and IZA Institute of Labor Economics. His research sits at the intersection of international economics and economic development. In particular, his academic research focuses on the diffusion of technology and knowledge within and across borders, as measured by productivity, structural transformation, exports, entrepreneurship and innovation, among other factors. Lately, his research has focused on migrants and refugees as drivers of this process, alongside trade and capital flows. His expertise on policy issues includes international migration, trade, and globalization more generally, as well as the understanding of economic trends in the global economy and in particular regions. His academic work has been published in top economic journals and he often contributes to leading media outlets in the United States and around the globe. He has worked and consulted for multilateral development organizations, such as the World Bank and the Inter-American Development Bank. Bahar holds a B.A. in systems engineering from Universidad Metropolitana (Caracas, Venezuela), an M.A. in economics from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, an M.P.A. in international development from Harvard Kennedy School and a Ph.D. in public policy from Harvard University.

202.238.3552 — Communications Team, Brookings Global Economy and Development
202.238.3552 — Global Economy and Development program
Topics
Developing Economies
Entrepreneurship
Global Economy
Global Trade
Immigration
Israel
Migrants, Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons
Technology & Innovation
Venezuela
Programs
Global Economy and Development
Additional Expertise Areas
Productivity Dynamics
Experience
Current Positions
Associate at Harvard’s Center for International Development (2010-Present)
Research affiliate at CESifo Group Munich (2018-Present)
Research affiliate IZA Institute of Labor Economics (2018-Present)
Past Positions
Senior associate economist at the research department of the Inter-American Development Bank
Consultant for the World Bank, Inter-American Development Bank and other international think tanks and private firms
Experience in both the public and private sector
Education
Ph.D. in Public Policy (Economics Track) from Harvard University, 2014
MPA in International Development from Harvard Kennedy School, 2010
MA in Economics from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, 2008
B.Eng. in Systems Engineering from Universidad Metropolitana (Caracas, Venezuela), 2003

Blog Posts

Research

Multimedia

In The Media

There is vast literature in economics showing how migrants are entrepreneurs at a much higher rate than locals. The act of migrating itself is an act of risk taking, and that’s the kind of profile of an entrepreneur.

Dany Bahar The Atlantic

"Instead of stopping trade, modernize the trade agreements, but also provide safety nets for workers. Because these things are going to keep happening, not only because of trade but because of modernization."

Dany Bahar Las Vegas Sun

That old argument is that people come from abroad and take a limited number of jobs, but that is too simplifying and false...Due to their very nature, immigrants are entrepreneurial: Moving to a new country is an entrepreneurial act that’s filled with risks.

Dany Bahar High Country News
