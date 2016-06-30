Daniel L. Byman

Daniel Byman is a senior fellow in the Center for Middle East Policy at Brookings, where his research focuses on counterterrorism and Middle East security. He previously served as the research director of the center. He is also vice dean for undergraduate affairs at Georgetown University’s Walsh School of Foreign Service and a professor in its Security Studies Program. Previously, Byman served as a staff member with the National Commission on Terrorist Attacks on the United States (“The 9/11 Commission”) and the Joint 9/11 Inquiry Staff of the House and Senate Intelligence Committees. Prior to that, Byman was a policy analyst and the director for research in the Center for Middle East Public Policy at the RAND Corporation and worked for the U.S. government. His most recent book is “Road Warriors: Foreign Fighters in the Armies of Jihad” (Oxford University Press, 2019). He is the author of several other books on counterterrorism, state sponsorship of terrorism, and conflict and terrorism in the Middle East.

Affiliations:

Georgetown University, professor

Institute for Counterterrorism, Israel, Working Paper Series

International Institute for Counterterrorism, Herzliyya, Israel

International Security, editorial board

Lawfare, foreign policy editor

Political Science Quarterly, editorial board

The RAND Corporation, adjunct scholar

Security Studies, editorial board

Studies in Conflict and Terrorism, editorial board

Terrorism and Political Violence, editorial board

The Washington Quarterly, editorial board