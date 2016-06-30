Daniel L. Byman

Daniel Byman is a senior fellow in the Center for Middle East Policy at Brookings, where his research focuses on counterterrorism and Middle East security. He previously served as the research director of the center. He is also vice dean for undergraduate affairs at Georgetown University’s Walsh School of Foreign Service and a professor in its Security Studies Program. Previously, Byman served as a staff member with the National Commission on Terrorist Attacks on the United States (“The 9/11 Commission”) and the Joint 9/11 Inquiry Staff of the House and Senate Intelligence Committees. Prior to that, Byman was a policy analyst and the director for research in the Center for Middle East Public Policy at the RAND Corporation and worked for the U.S. government. His most recent book is “Road Warriors: Foreign Fighters in the Armies of Jihad” (Oxford University Press, 2019). He is the author of several other books on counterterrorism, state sponsorship of terrorism, and conflict and terrorism in the Middle East.
Affiliations:
Georgetown University, professor
Institute for Counterterrorism, Israel, Working Paper Series
International Institute for Counterterrorism, Herzliyya, Israel
International Security, editorial board
Lawfare, foreign policy editor
Political Science Quarterly, editorial board
The RAND Corporation, adjunct scholar
Security Studies, editorial board
Studies in Conflict and Terrorism, editorial board
Terrorism and Political Violence, editorial board
The Washington Quarterly, editorial board
[The US reward for information on Hamza bin Laden] is a bounty for a prominent figure but it’s not a huge bounty compared to his father or previous top-level figures. The thing about him is that there isn’t much to know. He’s very young, he spent a lot of time in hiding in Iran… and he doesn’t have major operational credibility that other figures have. Right now he’s at best a figurehead...while seasoned leaders are trying to recapture their brand, which was much stronger under his father. With that in mind using the Bin Laden name is sensible, the question is can he build on this and go from the son of an important person to an important person in his own right.
If [foreign fighters] aren’t brought home, what happens to them very much depends on who captured them and what their policies are. I understand people are tempted to say these people did something brutal and horrible and they should not be allowed to return, but that is what our justice system is for. There's a real question of whether they'll face justice with a real rule of law. Some might be able to bribe their way out, others may try to find places to flee if they aren't allowed to go back to their home country and spend years in prison. A group of hundreds of people unable to go home hiding out who knows where with links to the Islamic State - that's a very scary possibility... It would leave us with the same question. Say they were tried by an international tribunal and found guilty, where would they be imprisoned? It won’t be an option... [while] Guantanamo is a logical possibility ... I just don't think it's one politically that Trump would want to do.
[The pan-Arab nationalists] see themselves often as critical of religion because religion is ‘backward.’ It’s what’s been holding the Arab world back. That’s kind of the dominant divide, and Islamists of all stripes are pushing back against this... The Saudis really put a lot of money into the ‘Dawah’ machine to try to out-compete Iran around the world. There’s a real panic and concern then.