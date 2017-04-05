 Skip to main content
Brahima Sangafowa Coulibaly

Senior Fellow - Global Economy and Development

Director - Africa Growth Initiative

Brahima Sangafowa Coulibaly is a senior fellow and director of the Africa Growth Initiative at the Brookings Institution. He comes to Brookings from the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System where he was chief economist and head of the emerging market and developing economies group. In that capacity, he oversaw the institution’s work on emerging markets and developing economies, provided intellectual leadership on economic and financial issues facing these economies, and often represented the Federal Reserve in international meetings and working groups on relevant topics. Coulibaly joined the Federal Reserve System in 2004 as a junior economist. He was promoted to senior economist in 2007, to principal economist in 2009, and to chief in 2013. He has also taught economics and international finance at Georgetown University, the Darden Graduate School of Business at the University of Virginia, and the University of Michigan. Coulibaly has published widely on various topics in macroeconomics, development, international finance, monetary economics, and trade.

Brahima Coulibaly’s more notable works include “International Financial Spillovers to Emerging Market Economies: How Important Are Economic Fundamentals?" in the Journal of International Finance (forthcoming); “Trade Credit and International Trade During the Global Financial Crisis” in the International Review of Economics and Finance (2013); “South Africa’s Post-Apartheid Two-Step: Social Demand versus Macro Stability,” in the American Economic Review (2009); and “Effects of Financial Autarky and Integration: The Case of the South Africa Embargo” in the Journal of International Money and Finance (2009).

He holds a Ph.D. and a Master’s in economics, both from the University of Michigan, and a Bachelor’s degree in Statistics from the University of California at Berkeley.

Contact
202.238.3552 — Communications Team, Brookings Global Economy and Development
Topics
China
Developing Economies
Development Financing
Emerging Markets
Global Trade
International Financial Institutions
Southeast Asia
Sub-Saharan Africa
Programs
Global Economy and Development
Additional Expertise Areas
Banking, Financial Institutions, and Markets
International Financial Spillovers
Foreign Debt and Sovereign Credit Ratings
Monetary Policy
Global Imbalances
Experience
Past Positions
Chief Economist, Emerging Market Economies, Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (and other staff positions), 2013-17
Associate Professor of Business Administration, Darden Graduate School of Business, University of Virginia, 2009
Adjunct Professor of International Finance, Department of Economics, Georgetown University, 2006
Lecturer, Department of Economics, University of Michigan, 2003
Research Associate, Institute for Social Research, University of Michigan, 2000-04
Education
Ph.D.: Economics, University of Michigan, 2005
Areas of interest: Economic Development, Macroeconomics, International Trade, and Finance
Master of Science: Economics, University of Michigan, 2001
Bachelor: Statistics (Honor), University of California/Berkeley, 1997
Language Fluency
English
French

