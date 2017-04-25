Anit Mukherjee is a Non-Resident Fellow at the Brookings India and an Assistant Professor in the South Asia Programme at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS), Nanyang Technological University. He joined RSIS after receiving a post doctorate from the Centre for the Advanced Study of India (CASI), University of Pennsylvania and a Ph.D. from the Paul H. Nitze School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS), Johns Hopkins University. From 2010-2012, he was a Research Fellow at the Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (IDSA) in New Delhi.

While in the doctoral program, he also worked at the Brookings Institution and was a Summer Associate at the RAND Corporation. His articles have been published in The Journal of Strategic Studies, New York Times, RUSI Journal, India Review, The Caravan, and Indian Express, among other publications. His most recent article titled, “Fighting Separately: Jointness and Civil-Military Relations in India” was awarded the 2017 Amos Perlmutter prize by the Journal of Strategic Studies. He is the co-editor (with C. Raja Mohan) of a book titled, “India’s Naval Strategy and Asian Security” (published by Routledge, 2015).

Formerly, Mukherjee served in the Indian Army. He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla.