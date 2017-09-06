Alina Polyakova is the David M. Rubenstein Fellow in the Foreign Policy program's Center on the United States and Europe and Security and Strategy team at the Brookings Institution and adjunct professor of European studies at the Paul H. Nitze School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS) at Johns Hopkins University. She specializes in Russian foreign policy, European populism, and U.S.-Russia-Europe relations. Polyakova's recent book, "The Dark Side of European Integration" (ibidem-Verlag and Columbia University Press, 2015) examines the rise of far-right political parties in Western and Eastern Europe. Polyakova is a frequent contributor to the Washington Post, The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Foreign Affairs, Foreign Policy and commentator in major media outlets including Fox News, BBC, and Bloomberg.

Previously, she served as director of research and senior fellow for Europe and Eurasia at the Atlantic Council, professor of sociology at the University of Bern, and Fulbright Fellow. She serves on the board of the Free Russian Foundation and is a term member of the Council on Foreign Relations. She has also held numerous fellowships from the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars, the National Science Foundation, and the Swiss National Science Foundation.

Polyakova holds a doctorate from the University of California, Berkeley, and a bachelor's in economics and sociology with highest honors from Emory University. She speaks Russian and German.

Affiliations:

Council on Foreign Relations, term member

DisinfoPortal, co-founder

Free Russia Foundation, board member

Johns Hopkins University, SAIS, adjunct professor