Alina Polyakova
David M. Rubenstein Fellow - Foreign Policy, Center on the United States and Europe
Alina Polyakova is the David M. Rubenstein Fellow in the Foreign Policy program's Center on the United States and Europe and Security and Strategy team at the Brookings Institution and adjunct professor of European studies at the Paul H. Nitze School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS) at Johns Hopkins University. She specializes in Russian foreign policy, European populism, and U.S.-Russia-Europe relations. Polyakova's recent book, "The Dark Side of European Integration" (ibidem-Verlag and Columbia University Press, 2015) examines the rise of far-right political parties in Western and Eastern Europe. Polyakova is a frequent contributor to the Washington Post, The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Foreign Affairs, Foreign Policy and commentator in major media outlets including Fox News, BBC, and Bloomberg.
Previously, she served as director of research and senior fellow for Europe and Eurasia at the Atlantic Council, professor of sociology at the University of Bern, and Fulbright Fellow. She serves on the board of the Free Russian Foundation and is a term member of the Council on Foreign Relations. She has also held numerous fellowships from the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars, the National Science Foundation, and the Swiss National Science Foundation.
Polyakova holds a doctorate from the University of California, Berkeley, and a bachelor's in economics and sociology with highest honors from Emory University. She speaks Russian and German.
Affiliations:
Council on Foreign Relations, term member
DisinfoPortal, co-founder
Free Russia Foundation, board member
Johns Hopkins University, SAIS, adjunct professor
I do not see any movement on any of the core issues coming out of [the] meeting [between Secretary Pompeo and President Putin]...Given the numbers of competition and conflict between the United States and Russia, this meeting will not move the needle.
The [Russian] strategy [in 2016] was to kind of channel a narrative and then amplify it...And for that reason Twitter and also Facebook have been a lot better at identifying this kind of strategic manipulation. So when you have 10,000 automated accounts come online all at the same time, that’s pretty easy to pick up, just as a clear, clear example...
What we see is that Trump really gets put in a box on [U.S. policy on Russia]...it is a question of how [he] chooses people, and no one really knows the answer to this.