Alex Engler

Rubenstein Fellow - Governance Studies

Alex Engler studies the implications of artificial intelligence and emerging data technologies on society and governance. Most recently faculty at the University of Chicago, Engler teaches classes on large-scale data science and visualization to public policy students. He ran UChicago’s MS in Computational Analysis and Public Policy and designed the MS in Data Science and Public Policy at Georgetown University. He was formerly a data scientist and principal investigator at the Urban Institute, where he helped found the Center for Technology and Data Science. Engler is also a proud alumnus of Sunlight Foundation's Labs and the Congressional Research Service.

116th U.S. Congress
Executive Branch
Higher Education
Regulatory Policy
Technology & Innovation
Governance Studies
Data Science & Visualization
Artificial Intelligence
Policy Research Methods
Lecturer, Dept. of Computer Science - The University of Chicago
Senior Data Scientist - MDRC Center for Data Insights
Data Scientist - The Urban Institute
Adjunct Professor and Curriculum Developer - Georgetown University & Johns Hopkins University
M.S. in Data Science, Northwestern University
Master of Public Policy, Georgetown University
B.A. in Economics, American University
