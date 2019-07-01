 Skip to main content
Addisu Lashitew

David M. Rubenstein Fellow - Global Economy and Development

Addisu Lashitew is a David M. Rubenstein Fellow in the Global Economy and Development program at the Brookings Institution. He has previously held postdoctoral researcher positions at Erasmus University Rotterdam (The Netherlands) and Simon Fraser University (Canada). Lashitew’s research interest spans various topics in development economics, including firm growth and productivity, resource allocation, and economic diversification. His most recent research has looked into market-based corporate approaches toward sustainable development and poverty alleviation. He has actively published on the topics of financial inclusion, social innovation, inclusive business strategies, sustainable finance, and Base of the Pyramid strategies. Lashitew maintains teaching and research affiliations with the African Economic Research Consortium (AERC) in Nairobi, and the School of Commerce of Addis Ababa University, Ethiopia.

Contact
202.238.3552 — Communications Team, Brookings Global Economy and Development
Topics
Developing Economies
Economic Development
Global Development
Programs
Global Economy and Development
Education
PhD, University of Groningen
MSc in environmental economics and policy, Wageningen University
MBA in business administration, Addis Ababa University
BA in business management, Jimma University
