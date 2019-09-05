What is happening in Yemen?

The Brookings Doha Center in partnership with Al Jazeera Center for Studies and the Ibn Khaldon Center for Humanities and Social Sciences cordially invite you to the seminar on the current situation in Yemen.

IMPORTANT: Due to limited available space, this event requires pre-registration. To reserve a place for yourself and/or a guest, please RSVP with the names of those who wish to attend to dohacenter@brookings.edu. Please arrive fifteen minutes before the event’s start time.