What do the GDPR and CCPA mean for privacy in America?
When the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) became effective in May 2018, organizations around the world adapted their online privacy policies in compliance. Today, U.S. businesses are preparing for the upcoming California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA)—the nation’s first comprehensive state privacy law—which will be active in January 2020. As a result, many U.S. businesses will need to juggle compliance with the GDPR, CCPA, and any applicable sector-specific privacy laws. Meanwhile, in this regulatory climate—post-GDPR, pre-CCPA—Congress continues to consider federal privacy legislation to establish baseline privacy protections for all U.S. individuals.
On December 13, the Center for Technology Innovation at Brookings will host a public discussion on how the GDPR and CCPA affect U.S. businesses and individuals. How will corporations adapt to the changing regulatory environment, and what could the GDPR and CCPA mean for the outlook of federal privacy legislation?
After the session, panelists will take audience questions. This event will be webcast live.
Agenda
Panel
Nicol Turner Lee
Fellow - Governance Studies, Center for Technology Innovation
Jeff Brueggeman
Vice President, Global Public Policy - AT&T
Cameron F. Kerry
Ann R. and Andrew H. Tisch Distinguished Visiting Fellow - Governance Studies, Center for Technology Innovation
Roslyn Layton
Visiting Scholar - American Enterprise Institute
Joseph Wender
Senior Policy Advisor - Office of Senator Edward J. Markey (D-MA)
More Information
