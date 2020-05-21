Webinar | Strengthening local economies and healthcare post-COVID-19: Opportunities to use District Mineral Foundation funds effectively in mining districts of India

As India’s economy and healthcare infrastructure struggles to respond to the COVID-19 crisis, we need to identify the opportunities through which these can be revived and strengthened. The plight of migrant labourers has made it clear how important it is to strengthen the local economy at the lowest administrative levels. For India’s mining districts, which account for a huge proportion of the country’s rural and distressed population, District Mineral Foundation (DMF) funds can provide a critical opportunity. With the prerogative to work towards improving people’s lives and livelihoods in these areas, the scope of DMF is enormous.

In two of the latest Brookings India blogs, Visiting Scholar Srestha Banerjee has reviewed the status of the DMF funds and has shed light on the scope of its effective use:

District Mineral Foundation funds crucial resource for ensuring income security in mining areas post COVID-19

District Mineral Foundation funds to fight the COVID-19 crisis in India: Current and future opportunities

During this webinar, experts and administrators will discuss how DMF funds can be deployed to alleviate healthcare and economic conditions in mining districts.

The Webinar will be moderated by Rajesh Chadha, Program Director, Natural Resources, Brookings India, and will feature the following speakers:

Arun Kumar, Former Secretary, Ministry of Mines

Sanjeev Verma, Director, Ministry of Mines

Ashish Thakare, Collector & District Magistrate, Keonjhar, Odisha

Srestha Banerjee, Visiting Scholar, Brookings India

