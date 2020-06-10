Webinar: Reopening the world – How to save lives and livelihoods

COVID-19 has devastated economies and societies across the globe, upended government plans and business operations, and impacted individuals, families, and communities. Now, governments around the world are challenged with how to protect public health, restart economies, and promote social reintegration. As leaders seek to reopen their countries safely, they must look to the experiences and lessons learned from other countries.

As part of the Brookings Institution’s effort to inform the public conversation on how to best reopen America and the world after COVID-19, Brookings is launching the second of two volumes of essays, “Reopening the world” (forthcoming on June 16) which examines the non-U.S. experience with reopening in several countries and offers insight and recommendations based on what we have learned so far. The first volume, “Reopening America: How to Save Lives and Livelihoods,” addresses reopening, recovery, and renewal across the United States.

On June 19, the Brookings Institution will host a virtual event to accompany the launch of this new research. Senior Fellow Michael O’Hanlon will moderate an expert panel of Brookings scholars who can offer key insights into the global reopening and rebuilding process. Questions from the virtual audience will follow the discussion.