Webinar: Reopening schools in the fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic

As the coronavirus outbreak spreads throughout the country and containment measures are implemented by authorities, every facet of American life has been upended—including education. Virtually all schools in the United States will remain closed through the end of the current academic year, which has required teachers, students, and parents alike to rapidly adapt to a new remote learning environment. But as state and local governments begin to map out their reopening strategies, many questions remain about when and how to reopen schools for next year, what types of protections are needed for student and staff safety, and a host of other considerations.

On May 21, the Brown Center on Education Policy at Brookings will host a webinar that will address how the United States should approach reopening schools in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. Education experts will discuss options regarding the pace and sequence of reopening schools, how school practices will change to accommodate public health guidelines, and what schools should anticipate in the fall.

