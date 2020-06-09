Webinar: How transparent is global aid now, and where do we go from here?

The outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic has put a spotlight on foreign aid. What are donors doing? How much aid is available? Do we know where it is going? And are we sure that it is targeted to those most in need? While the global response clearly needs to adapt to the current realities, the pandemic has crystallized the importance of transparency and accountability in how aid and development finance is programmed, distributed, and measured.

On Wednesday, June 24, the Global Economy and Development program will host a webinar to discuss the newly launched findings of Publish What You Fund’s 2020 Aid Transparency Index, the only independent measure of aid transparency among the world’s major donors. The discussion will provide insights into how transparent the 47 major aid and development agencies are, who has topped the Index, and what the next steps are for transparency and accountability.

Publish What You Fund CEO Gary Forster will first present the key findings of the 2020 Aid Transparency Index. Brookings Senior Fellow George Ingram will then moderate a conversation between a panel of experts on the implications for the future of aid transparency, the role of engagement and trust, and how demand for data is evolving. Questions from the audience will follow the discussion.

Viewers can submit questions by emailing events@brookings.edu or via Twitter by using #2020Index.