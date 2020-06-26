Webinar: EU Defense Washington Forum
With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic contributing to global instability, taking a toll on national budgets, and impacting multinational training exercises, security officials all over the world are forced to reckon with this “new normal” and the challenges that come with it.
On July 8-9, the Foreign Policy program at Brookings, in cooperation with the European Union Delegation to the United States, will convene leaders, policymakers, and experts in the field of security and defense from the United States and the European Union for a virtual discussion on the pressing security matters facing the trans-Atlantic community. The ninth annual EU Defense Washington Forum will include discussions about the impact of COVID-19 on trans-Atlantic security and a host of other topics such as the technology challenge from China, defense spending and capabilities, EU-U.S.-NATO cooperation, deterrence, non-proliferation, and arms control.
The forum will be held virtually from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on both days. Additional speakers will be announced in the coming days.
Agenda
DAY ONE
Wednesday, July 8
Welcome remarks
John R. Allen
President, The Brookings Institution
Stavros Lambrinidis
European Union Ambassador to the United States
Opening keynote
Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer
Minister of Defense - Germany
Constanze Stelzenmüller
Senior Fellow - Foreign Policy, Center on the United States and Europe
Trans-Atlantic defense policy after the virus
The COVID-19 crisis is arguably one of the most serious challenges to confront Europe and the United States since World War II. For some, it marks the end of the post-9/11 moment which must force us to adapt our definition of national security. For others, not much has changed. For others still, it will accelerate great power competition. What implications will it have on the trans-Atlantic security landscape, including strategic reflections within the EU and NATO?
Charles Fries
Deputy Secretary General, Common Security and Defence Policy - European External Action Service
Kori Schake
Director, Foreign and Defense Policy Studies - American Enterprise Institute
Mara Karlin
Nonresident Senior Fellow, Security and Strategy - Foreign Policy, Center for 21st Century Security and Intelligence
Defense spending and capabilities after COVID-19: A conversation with Undersecretary of Defense Ellen M. Lord
Ellen M. Lord
Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment - U.S. Department of Defense
Michael E. O’Hanlon
Senior Fellow - Foreign Policy
Director of Research - Foreign Policy
The Sydney Stein, Jr. Chair
Defense spending and capabilities after COVID-19: A panel discussion
Is defense spending destined to plummet as a result of the global pandemic and the hit to trans-Atlantic economies? How can resources be allocated more effectively? What capabilities do Europeans need given the range of challenges they face? Do American and European institutions need to do more preparation for pandemic preparedness?
Claudio Graziano
Chairman - European Union Military Committee
Kelly Magsamen
Vice President, National Security and International Policy - Center for American Progress
Jiří Šedivý
Chief Executive - European Defence Agency
Timo Pesonen
Director-General for Defense Industry and Space - European Commission
Michael E. O’Hanlon
Senior Fellow - Foreign Policy
Director of Research - Foreign Policy
The Sydney Stein, Jr. Chair
Operational cooperation in Africa
What are the main challenges on the ground and how can trans-Atlantic military cooperation help to address them? How are Operation Irini and the EU Training Mission in Mali supporting security and stability? How can we support our partners to address the COVID-19 crisis, including through civil-military cooperation? Is there any role for NATO to step up its engagement in Africa?
Hermínio Maio
Deputy Director and Chief of Staff, Military Planning and Conduct Capability - EU Military Staff
Frantisek Ridzak
Mission Force Commander - European Union Training Mission Mali
William L. Zana
Deputy Director for J-5 Politico-Military Affairs (Africa) - Joint Staff
Kimberly Dozier
Global Affairs Analyst - CNN
Contributor - TIME Magazine
Deterrence, non-proliferation, and arms control
This panel will look at U.S. withdrawal from the INF treaty citing Russian violations and what comes next, the German decision on dual-capable aircraft, and the future of the arms control/non-proliferation regime including New START as well as the need to expand key frameworks to include China.
Susanne Baumann
Federal Government Commissioner for Disarmament and Arms Control - German Federal Foreign Office
Director-General for International Order, the United Nations and Arms Control - German Federal Foreign Office
Marshall Billingslea
U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Arms Control
Bonnie Jenkins
Nonresident Senior Fellow - Foreign Policy
Frank A. Rose
Senior Fellow, Security and Strategy - Foreign Policy
Day 1 concluding remarks
DAY TWO
Thursday, July 9
Welcome remarks
EU defense and the present and future of EU-NATO cooperation
Josep Borrell
High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Vice-President - European Commission
Opportunities for further strengthening of EU-NATO-U.S. cooperation: From military mobility to strengthening resilience
What can the EU, NATO and the U.S. do to reinforce each other on resilience building, protection of critical infrastructure and assets, hybrid, and 5G? What are the opportunities and challenges to increase military mobility? What are the perspectives for future EU-NATO cooperation in Europe as well as in operational theaters such as Afghanistan and Iraq?
James Appathurai
Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs and Security Policy - NATO
Secretary General’s Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia - NATO
Kathleen Hicks
Henry A. Kissinger Chair, Senior Vice President, International Security Program Director - Center for Strategic and International Studies
Herald Ruijters
Director of Investment, Innovative & Sustainable Transport, DG Mobility and Transport - European Commission
Michael C. Ryan
Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for European and NATO Policy - U.S. Department of Defense
Fiona Hill
Senior Fellow - Foreign Policy, Center on the United States and Europe
Keynote remarks
Addressing the technology challenge from China
How can the United States and Europe cooperate on defense policy to address the China challenge? What are the key differences likely to be? Is some decoupling necessary, especially with regard to technology and supply chains for other critical supplies? What are the implications of 5G security on defense cooperation? How can the U.S., the EU, and NATO foster innovation to better leverage AI and work together towards setting international rules for their use? Can we preserve space for cooperation with China, and if so, how?
Elbridge Colby
Principal and Co-Founder - The Marathon Initiative
Alice Ekman
Senior Analyst - European Union Institute for Security Studies
Laura Rosenberger
Senior Fellow, Director of the Alliance for Securing Democracy - German Marshall Fund of the United States (GMF)
Roberto Viola
Director General for Communications Networks, Content and Technology - European Commission
Lindsey Ford
David M. Rubenstein Fellow - Foreign Policy, Center for East Asia Policy Studies
Leadership in defense: Voices from parliament
Will Hurd
Representative, R-Texas - United States Congress
Ranking Member - House Subcommittee on Intelligence Modernization and Readiness
Radoslaw Sikorski
Member of the European Parliament, Chairman of the Delegation for Relations with the U.S. - European Parliament
Thomas Wright
Director - Center on the United States and Europe
Senior Fellow - Foreign Policy, Project on International Order and Strategy
Forum concluding remarks
More Information
To subscribe or manage your subscriptions to our top event topic lists, please visit our event topics page.