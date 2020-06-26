Webinar: EU Defense Washington Forum

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic contributing to global instability, taking a toll on national budgets, and impacting multinational training exercises, security officials all over the world are forced to reckon with this “new normal” and the challenges that come with it.

On July 8-9, the Foreign Policy program at Brookings, in cooperation with the European Union Delegation to the United States, will convene leaders, policymakers, and experts in the field of security and defense from the United States and the European Union for a virtual discussion on the pressing security matters facing the trans-Atlantic community. The ninth annual EU Defense Washington Forum will include discussions about the impact of COVID-19 on trans-Atlantic security and a host of other topics such as the technology challenge from China, defense spending and capabilities, EU-U.S.-NATO cooperation, deterrence, non-proliferation, and arms control.

The forum will be held virtually from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on both days. Additional speakers will be announced in the coming days.