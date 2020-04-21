Webinar: A conversation with former CFPB Director Richard Cordray

Growing problems in the increasingly one-sided finance markets blew up the economy in 2008. In the aftermath, Congress created the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and confirmed Richard Cordray, former Ohio Attorney General, as its first director. In his new book, he outlines how the CFPB quickly became a force for good, suing banks for cheating or deceiving consumers, putting limits on predatory lenders, simplifying mortgage paperwork, and stepping in to help solve problems raised by individual consumers. It tells a hopeful story of how our system can be reformed by putting government back on the side of the people to strengthen our families, safeguard the marketplace, and establish a new baseline of fairness in our democratic society.

On May 1, the Center for Regulation and Markets will host Cordray to discuss his new book, “Watchdog: How Protecting Consumers Can Save Our Families, Our Economy, and Our Democracy.” Cordray will also address what he learned at the CFPB and how he would apply those lessons to tackling the COVID-19 economy.

Viewers can submit questions by emailing events@brookings.edu or via Twitter with #Watchdog.