Vulnerability and resilience: The future of East Asian supply chains

Global supply chains have powered East Asia’s economic growth for decades. Trade and investment liberalization and moderate interstate competition made possible shared production networks that stretch across national borders. While extended production networks have long had to contend with localized political risks and natural disasters, the risks to the supply chain model of economic growth are now broader and more sustained. Resurgent great power competition as well as economic nationalism in the form of tariffs, tech restrictions, and reshoring pressures have challenged the foundations of these networks. What are the sources of vulnerability and resilience for production networks in this new geostrategic environment? How will the region’s supply chains adapt?

On April 26, the Center for East Asia Policy Studies at the Brookings Institution will host a panel of experts to analyze this critical juncture for East Asia’s supply chains and share insights derived from the experiences of Japanese and Taiwanese supply chains in adjusting to this new reality.

Viewers can submit questions via e-mail to events@brookings.edu or via Twitter at #SupplyChains.