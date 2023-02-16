USMCA: Building more integrated, resilient, and secure North American supply chains
Building more integrated, resilient, and secure supply chains is a focus for all three North American governments, industries, and civil societies. The passage in 2022 of the U.S. Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, CHIPS and Science Act, and Inflation Reduction Act provides significant new funding to investments in developing semiconductors, electric vehicles, critical material, and clean energy across North America. The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) has a key role to play in realizing these opportunities through complementary investments and policies that address various bottlenecks and supply chain limitations. The agreement underpins North American trade and investment and provides the set of rules and market access commitments that level-set business expectations. In turn, it lays the foundation for expanding investment into complex and capital-intensive manufacturing and supply chains across North America.
On February 28, the Global Economy and Development program at Brookings invites you to the launch of the second annual flagship report of its USMCA initiative on building more integrated, resilient, and secure supply chains. The event will feature leaders from government, industry, civil society, and academia, who will provide various perspectives on maximizing and securing supply chains in the North America region.
Viewers can submit questions by emailing events@brookings.edu or tweeting to @BrookingsGlobal using the hashtag #USMCAForward.
Brookings requires all staff and visitors to show proof that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 via vaccines approved by the FDA or WHO. After submitting your registration, please proceed to the provided link on the confirmation page to complete the registration process by verifying your vaccination information.
Agenda
Welcome
Brahima Sangafowa Coulibaly
Vice President and Director - Global Economy and Development
Senior Fellow - Global Economy and Development
Introductory remarks
Panel 1: High-level Panel
Joshua P. Meltzer
Senior Fellow - Global Economy and Development
Claudia Ruiz Massieu
Senator - Mexican Congress
President - Special Commission for the Implementation of the USMCA
Patrick Ottensmeyer
CEO - Canada Pacific-Kansas City Rail
Jayme White
Deputy United States Trade Representative
Simon Kennedy
Deputy Minister, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
Panel 2: Expert Panel
Joshua P. Meltzer
Senior Fellow - Global Economy and Development
Kevin Kolben
Associate Professor and Department Vice Chair - Rutgers Business School
Sylvia Ortega
External advisor of the General Directorate - National College of Professional Technical Education (CONALEP)
Kenneth Smith
Partner - AGON
Mexico's Former Chief Negotiator of the USMCA
More Information
To subscribe or manage your subscriptions to our top event topic lists, please visit our event topics page.