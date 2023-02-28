INTRO

In their overview of this year’s report, Joshua P. Meltzer and Brahima S. Coulibaly note that several recent pieces of U.S. legislation are potential gamechangers when it comes to expanding manufacturing and supply chains in North America. However, to fully realize these opportunities, additional investment and policies will be needed in areas such as labor market training and education, access to business services, ensuring supply chains are free of forced labor, enabling data flows, and aligning on regulation and non-tariff measures.