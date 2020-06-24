Africa continues to have tremendous economic potential and offers rewarding opportunities for global and local businesses looking for new markets and long-term investments with favorable returns and high socioeconomic impacts, including economic recovery and resilience post-COVID-19. Increased political stability in recent years and improving regional integration are making market access easier, and business expansion will generate jobs for women and youth, who now make up the vast majority of the population.

But how can investors, entrepreneurs, and Africa-watchers capitalize on these opportunities and, in doing so, support African economic growth? In his new book “Unlocking Africa’s Business Potential,” Landry Signé examines major transformations, economic trends, and business opportunities in the eight sectors with the highest potential returns on private investment—the same sectors that will foster economic growth and diversification, job creation, and improved general welfare. The book’s analysis of these sectors is based on case studies that identify specific opportunities for investment and growth, along with long-term market projections to inform decision-making and strategies to capitalize on investments.

On Wednesday, July 8, the Brookings Africa Growth Initiative will host a conversation around the exciting and expanding business potential of the rapidly growing African continent. The panel will then take questions.

