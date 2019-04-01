U.S. engagement in Asia: A conversation with Singapore’s Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat

On April 15, the Center for East Asia Policy Studies at Brookings hosted Singapore’s Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat for an address on U.S. engagement in Asia, covering both economic and strategic dimensions. Following Minister Heng’s address, Brookings Senior Fellow and Lee Kuan Yew Chair Jonathan Stromseth joined him for a conversation on this topic. Brookings President John R. Allen opened the program with welcoming remarks and introductions.

Heng Swee Keat has been Singapore’s minister for finance since 2015. He was appointed first assistant secretary-general of the People’s Action Party in November 2018, and previously served as minister for education from 2011 to 2015. Prior to entering politics, Minister Heng served as the managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore from 2005 to 2011. He has served in various other public service positions, including as the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Trade and Industry, the chief executive officer of the Trade Development Board, and the principal private secretary to then-Senior Minister Lee Kuan Yew. After the conversation, Minister Heng answered questions from the audience.