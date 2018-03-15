The future of EU data protection: A view from a leader in Parliament

Even as the European Union is in the final throes of implementing its General Data Protection Regulation and cross-border data transfers are debated and litigated, the EU is considering further legislation on data protection. The proposed “e-Privacy Regulation” addresses EU-wide limits on use of electronic communications, including new limits on marketing and cookie settings for browsers. It has passed the Parliament, and is now under consideration by the Council. Once the latter arrives at a position, the “trilogue” process among the Parliament, Council, and Commission will begin to reconcile a final version for adoption.

On March 29, Governance Studies at Brookings hosted EU Member of Parliament Birgit Sippel to discuss the prospects for the e-Privacy Regulation, privacy and data protections issues, and the transatlantic digital economy. As the Parliament’s Rapporteur for the e-Privacy Regulation, she will lead the trilogue for the Parliament. At a privacy conference in Brussels in November, she described the aim as “to abolish surveillance-driven advertising.” Will this aim be reflected in the final legislation? What will the impact be on the EU’s digital economy? How might other geopolitical events impact the future of transatlantic data transfers? And what emerging threats pose the greatest risk to data protection in the EU and U.S.?

After the session, speakers took audience questions.