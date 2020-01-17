The Eastern Partnership at 10: Adapting European approaches for stability and security for the next decade

The European Union launched the Eastern Partnership (EaP) in 2009 to advance democracy, economic development, stability, and cooperation across its eastern neighborhood. The platform also aimed to make both the EU and the six partner countries — Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine — more resilient and capable to address internal challenges and external threats. In the ensuing decade, the EaP has succeeded in deepening many connections with its partner countries. However, amid growing geopolitical competition and new threats to the global rules-based order, much work remains for the Eastern Partnership to safeguard regional stability and security in the decade ahead.

On January 28, the Center on the United States and Europe (CUSE) at Brookings will host a panel discussion on the European Union’s Eastern Partnership to consider its achievements and the evolving challenges it faces. Speakers include Michael Curtis of the EU Delegation to the United States; Jan Hofmokl, Poland’s ambassador for the Eastern Partnership; and Anna Westerholm, Sweden’s ambassador for the Eastern Partnership. Brookings Senior Fellow and CUSE Director Thomas Wright will offer introductory remarks, and Brookings Nonresident Fellow Molly Montgomery will moderate the discussion. After the discussion, the speakers will take questions from the audience.