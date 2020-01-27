The Air Force in 2020: A strategy to modernize

To compete with China and Russia, while deterring North Korea and Iran and sustaining the so-called war on terror, the Air Force must confront several strategic, budgetary, and technological challenges. On top of strengthening readiness, the Air Force must find ways to remain at the cutting edge of human capital and technology to deter America’s great power rivals. What innovations are currently in the works, and what must be done to ensure the Air Force is positioned to carry out the vision of the National Defense Strategy?

On February 7, Senior Fellow Michael O’Hanlon will engage Rebecca Grant, president of IRIS Independence Research, and Tom Ehrhard, vice president at the Long Term Strategy Group, in a conversation on Air Force modernization and budget priorities.