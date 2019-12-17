Strengthening and reinvigorating Congress
Findings from the APSA Task Force on Congressional Reform
The United States Congress is a vital institution for pluralistic American governance. Congress is the one body that can represent the broad diversity of the vast American republic and forge complex compromises across competing and overlapping interests and values. In a moment of great challenges facing American political institutions, how can Congress fulfill its role as a co-equal branch of governance? What changes are necessary in order for Congress to measure up to the contemporary challenges facing American political institutions? And what changes are possible in an institution as old and as complex as the U.S. Congress?
On January 9, Brookings will co-host an event with the American Political Science Association, featuring members of the Task Force Project on Congressional Reform. The expert panel will discuss their report on the challenges Congress faces and the reforms needed to support a transformational legislature.
After the panel, speakers will take audience questions. This event will be webcast live.
Agenda
Welcome
William A. Galston
Ezra K. Zilkha Chair and Senior Fellow - Governance Studies
Robert Lieberman
Krieger-Eisenhower Professor of Political Science - Johns Hopkins University
Chair - APSA Task Force on New Partnerships
Panel
Michelle Chin
Academic Director, The Archer Center - The University of Texas System
Lee Drutman
Senior Fellow, Political Reform Program - New America
Kevin M. Esterling
Professor of Political Science - University of California, Riverside
Frances Lee
Professor of Politics and Public Affairs - Princeton University
Kathryn Pearson
Associate Professor of Political Science - University of Minnesota
More Information
