Save our education budgets: Maintaining expenditure on education post-pandemic
COVID-19 has simultaneously spurred a mass contraction of global GDP and a mass expansion of need. This increased demand on government budgets is causing national deficits to grow at a terrifying rate as countries grapple with the economic consequences of the pandemic.
As governments and philanthropic bodies move their spend to urgent social protection and economic revival programs, how do we protect education budgets, which in many countries and states were already stretched?
A panel of global education experts believes a new global narrative for education—one that clearly demonstrates the key role education will play in our recovery—is needed at the individual, family, community, national, and global levels.
The Center for Universal Education co-hosted this event with LearnIt.
Agenda
Panel
Rebecca Winthrop
Co-director - Center for Universal Education
Senior Fellow - Global Economy and Development
Alice Albright
Chief Executive Officer - Global Partnership for Education
Chernor Bah
Co-Founder and Executive Director - Purposeful Productions
Jamie Drummond
Executive Director, Debt, Aid and Trade for Africa (DATA)
David Edwards
Deputy General Secretary - Education International
Robert Jenkins
Chief, Education and Associate Director, Programme Division - UNICEF
