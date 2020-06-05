Save our education budgets: Maintaining expenditure on education post-pandemic

COVID-19 has simultaneously spurred a mass contraction of global GDP and a mass expansion of need. This increased demand on government budgets is causing national deficits to grow at a terrifying rate as countries grapple with the economic consequences of the pandemic.

As governments and philanthropic bodies move their spend to urgent social protection and economic revival programs, how do we protect education budgets, which in many countries and states were already stretched?

A panel of global education experts believes a new global narrative for education—one that clearly demonstrates the key role education will play in our recovery—is needed at the individual, family, community, national, and global levels.

The Center for Universal Education co-hosted this event with LearnIt.