Reviving travel in the COVID-19 era: Assessing the challenges

Over a year and a half into the COVID-19 pandemic, the White House announced that beginning in November, the American COVID-19-related travel restrictions on 33 countries would finally be lifted for vaccinated noncitizens. Details of the new policy have yet to be communicated and implemented, and the human and economic toll of the so-called “travel bans” will linger for some time to come. Meanwhile, the White House’s announcement suggests that the two sides of the Atlantic are converging toward similar international travel regimes — with severe restrictions (if not bans) on travel for the unvaccinated. What are the consequences of such travel policies in terms of politics, health, and equity in a world where many countries still have limited access to vaccines? What might be some alternatives to current border closures and mobility restrictions, especially looking toward future pandemics? What can be learned from the European Union’s experience with their Digital COVID Certificate? And how can trans-Atlantic partners work together to harmonize their standards and renew their commitment to human mobility?

On October 19, the Brookings Institution’s Center on the United States and Europe will convene a panel of experts to discuss these questions. Viewers can submit questions for speakers by emailing events@brookings.edu or by joining the conversation on Twitter with #RevivingTravel.

This event is part of the Brookings – Robert Bosch Foundation Transatlantic Initiative, which aims to build up and expand resilient networks and trans-Atlantic activities to analyze and work on issues concerning trans-Atlantic relations and social cohesion in Europe and the United States.