Protecting information privacy: Challenges and opportunities in federal legislation

Recent congressional hearings and data breaches have prompted legislators, advocacy groups, and business leaders to call for broad federal privacy legislation. Furthermore, congressional leaders in both parties have expressed an interest in taking up privacy legislation and various Members of Congress have released drafts of bills intended to spark discussion. As Congress returns to session in September, legislators will face continuing questions about how to develop federal legislation to protect personal information.

On September 11, the Center for Technology Innovation at Brookings will host a public discussion on the status of federal privacy legislation. This event, part of Brookings’ ongoing focus on the privacy debate, will examine expected legislation through the eyes of keynote speakers and two expert panels. The first panel, which will be a live taping of the Lawfare Podcast, will look through the broad lens of competing visions of what legislation should accomplish and the impact on businesses and individuals. The second panel will delve into specific issues presented by proposals for legislation, the path forward to passage, and the prospects.

Following the discussion, each panel will take questions from the audience.