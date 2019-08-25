Protecting information privacy: Challenges and opportunities in federal legislation
Recent congressional hearings and data breaches have prompted legislators, advocacy groups, and business leaders to call for broad federal privacy legislation. Furthermore, congressional leaders in both parties have expressed an interest in taking up privacy legislation and various Members of Congress have released drafts of bills intended to spark discussion. As Congress returns to session in September, legislators will face continuing questions about how to develop federal legislation to protect personal information.
On September 11, the Center for Technology Innovation at Brookings will host a public discussion on the status of federal privacy legislation. This event, part of Brookings’ ongoing focus on the privacy debate, will examine expected legislation through the eyes of keynote speakers and two expert panels. The first panel, which will be a live taping of the Lawfare Podcast, will look through the broad lens of competing visions of what legislation should accomplish and the impact on businesses and individuals. The second panel will delve into specific issues presented by proposals for legislation, the path forward to passage, and the prospects.
Following the discussion, each panel will take questions from the audience.
Agenda
Opening remarks
Cameron Kerry
Ann R. and Andrew H. Tisch Distinguished Visiting Fellow - The Brookings Institution
Panel 1
Benjamin Wittes
Senior Fellow - Governance Studies
Editor-in-chief - Lawfare
Sally Greenberg
Executive Director - National Consumers League
David Hoffman
Associate General Counsel and Global Privacy Officer - Intel Corporation
Cameron Kerry
Ann R. and Andrew H. Tisch Distinguished Visiting Fellow - The Brookings Institution
Lydia Parnes
Partner, Privacy and Data Protection - Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati
Panel 2
Michelle Richardson
Director of the Privacy and Data Project - Center for Democracy and Technology
Dylan Gilbert
Policy Fellow - Public Knowledge
Stuart P. Ingis
Chairman - Venable, LLP
Neema Singh Guliani
Senior Legislative Counsel - Washington Legislative Office, ACLU
Berin Szóka
President and Founder - TechFreedom
Denise Zheng
Vice President, Technology & Innovation Policy - Business Roundtable
More Information
