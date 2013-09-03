Poverty and Income in 2012: A Look at the New Census Data and What the Numbers Mean

The U.S. Census Bureau released new data on poverty and family income for 2012 on September 17, 2013. Poverty declined every year between 1993 and 2000, reaching its lowest level ever for black children and children in female-headed families, but increased from 2001 to 2004. The rate then declined slightly in both 2005 and 2006, but increased every year after 2006 until it had a slight and non-significant decline last year. Given the continuing high rate of unemployment since the Great Recession, most analysts predict at best a modest decline in poverty in 2012.

On September 17, the day the Census poverty report was released, the Center on Children and Families at Brookings held its eleventh annual briefing to discuss the new figures on poverty and income and their implications for families and policymakers. A panel of experts offered their analyses of the Census report and their perspectives on the significance of the new data.

After the program, panelists took audience questions.