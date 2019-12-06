As a part of the ongoing initiative studying Affordable Housing at Brookings India, we are hosting a discussion on “Housing, Externalities, Technology and the Long Run for Global Real Estate” to be delivered by Prof. Richard K. Green.

Abstract:

This presentation discusses the macroeconomic impact of housing construction and house prices, the interrelationship between housing and agglomeration economies, the balance between positive and negative externalities arising from rapid urban growth, and how technology is changing industrial, office and retail space.

Speaker’s Profile:

Richard K. Green is a Senior Visiting Fellow, Development Economics, at Brookings India. He is also Director of the Lusk Centre for Real Estate, University of Southern California. He also has been principal economist and director of financial strategy and policy analysis at Freddie Mac. He was a visiting professor of real estate at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School. He was recently President of the American Real Estate and Urban Economics Association. In 2015-16, he served as Senior Advisor for Housing Finance at the US Department of Housing and Urban Development. He has been published in the American Economic Review, the Journal of Economic Perspectives, and the Journal of Urban Economics among others.

Chair’s Profile:

Shamika Ravi is Director of Research at Brookings India and a Senior Fellow of Governance Studies at Brookings Institution Washington D.C. Her research focus is on Welfare economics, health, gender inequality and urbanisation. Ravi is a visiting professor of Economics at the Indian School of Business where she teaches courses in Game Theory and Social Entrepreneurship. She was also a member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India. Ravi publishes extensively in peer-reviewed academic journals and writes regular opinion pieces in major newspapers. Her research work has been featured by BBC, The Guardian, The Financial Times and several national and regional newspapers and magazines in India.

The presentation will be followed by a discussion and lunch. We expect the event to be a platform for policymakers, academics, researchers and industry experts to interact and develop synergies in this all-important sector.