Louisiana’s prescription drug experiment: A model for the nation?
Co-hosted by the Hutchins Center on Fiscal & Monetary Policy and the USC-Brookings Schaeffer Initiative for Health Policy
The high cost of prescription drugs has become an increasingly pressing concern for policymakers, insurers, and families. New drugs—like those now available for hepatitis C— offer tremendous medical benefits, but at a cost that puts them out of reach for many patients. In an effort to address the affordability dilemma, the Louisiana Department of Health has recently introduced a novel “subscription” model under which Asegua Therapeutics, a subsidiary of Gilead Sciences, will supply, for a negotiated sum, enough hepatitis C drugs to cure virtually all incarcerated and Medicaid patients suffering from hepatitis C in Louisiana over the next five years.
On Monday, July 22, the Brookings Institution’s Hutchins Center on Fiscal & Monetary Policy and the USC-Brookings Schaeffer Initiative for Health Policy will co-host a discussion of the Louisiana experiment as well as other novel approaches to increasing prescription drug affordability. Featured speakers include Louisiana Secretary of Health Rebekah Gee and Wendell Primus, senior advisor to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, whose office is currently working on legislation to lower prescription drug prices.
Agenda
Introduction
Louise Sheiner
The Robert S. Kerr Senior Fellow - Economic Studies
Policy Director - The Hutchins Center on Fiscal and Monetary Policy
What are the benefits of subscription models?
Neeraj Sood
Professor, Vice Dean for Faculty Affairs, Vice Dean for Research - USC Price School of Public Policy, USC Schaeffer Center for Health Policy & Economics
Confronting affordability: A conversation with Rebekah Gee
Rebekah Gee
Secretary - Louisiana Department of Health
Louise Sheiner
The Robert S. Kerr Senior Fellow - Economic Studies
Policy Director - The Hutchins Center on Fiscal and Monetary Policy
Pitfalls and possibilities of subscription models
Rena Conti
Associate Professor, Markets, Public Policy, and Law - Questrom School of Business, Boston University
Rebekah Gee
Secretary - Louisiana Department of Health
Rekha Ramesh
Executive Director, Public Policy - Gilead Sciences, Inc.
Neeraj Sood
Professor, Vice Dean for Faculty Affairs, Vice Dean for Research - USC Price School of Public Policy, USC Schaeffer Center for Health Policy & Economics
A federal perspective: A conversation with Wendell Primus
Wendell Primus
Senior Policy Advisor, - Office of Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA)
David Wessel
Director - The Hutchins Center on Fiscal and Monetary Policy
Senior Fellow - Economic Studies
More Information
