Information-sharing ecosystems: How they operate and what that means for privacy legislation

Events like the Edward Snowden leaks, massive data breaches, and the Cambridge Analytica scandal have increased awareness of the data we generate from our devices and our daily lives. We have visibility into some of this data use; social media is very much in the spotlight, and users often wonder what personal information accounts for the advertisements that they are served online. But much less is known about other ways that personal information is collected and shared to support e-commerce, cloud services, business planning, and research of all kinds.
On June 27, as part of its ongoing focus on the privacy debate, the Center for Technology Innovation at Brookings will host a public discussion on these information-sharing systems, exploring the ways they operate as well as the individual, societal, and business interests at stake. Following keynote remarks, two panels of experts will take up different aspects of these systems, and how the interests involved should be addressed as Congress considers federal privacy legislation.
Following the discussion, each panel will take questions from the audience.
Agenda
Opening Remarks
Cameron F. Kerry
Ann R. and Andrew H. Tisch Distinguished Visiting Fellow - Governance Studies, Center for Technology Innovation
Panel 1: Information-sharing in different contexts
Molly Roberts
Editorial writer - The Washington Post
Trevor Hughes
President and CEO - International Association of Privacy Professionals
Jim Shaughnessy
Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary - Workday
Lauren Smith
Senior Policy Counsel - Future of Privacy Forum
Amie Stepanovich
U.S. Policy Manager and Global Policy Counsel - Access Now
Panel 2: Marketing and targeting: The specific cases of advertising and data brokers
Stacey Gray
Senior Policy Counsel - Future of Privacy Forum
Justin Brookman
Director, Consumer Privacy and Technology Policy - Consumers Report
Sheila Colclasure
Senior Vice President, Global Public Policy - LiveRamp
Daniel A. Sepulveda
Vice-President, Global Government Relations - Media Math
Tim Sparapani
Founder & Principal - SPQR Strategies
