In the shadow of impeachment hearings, dueling visions for the nation

A year away from the 2020 election and in the shadow of impeachment hearings, a wide-ranging new survey from PRRI explores the profound cultural fissures in the country. With Americans deeply divided along political, racial, and religious lines, the survey shows how these factions are prioritizing different issues—from terrorism and immigration to health care and climate change. The survey measures Democratic presidential nominee preferences and the stability of President Trump’s base, including analysis of support for impeachment. This year’s survey, the 10th in the annual American Values Survey series, also highlights long-term trends in partisan and religious affiliation, and how these changes have produced two starkly contrasting visions for the nation.

On October 21, Governance Studies at Brookings and PRRI will host an event to release this year’s American Values Survey. A panel of experts will discuss the survey results and Americans’ views on a variety of political issues.

After the program, panelists will take audience questions. This event will be webcast live.