How China’s tech sector is challenging the world

A decade ago, the idea that China might surpass the United States in terms of technological innovation seemed beyond belief. In recent years, however, many Chinese tech companies have established a name for themselves, with some taking a lead in sectors such as mobile payments, while others stake out competitive positions in an increasingly competitive global marketplace. Even so, U.S. awareness of China’s tech industry as a whole is limited, and this oversight could ultimately prove costly to the U.S., if it persists.

In her new and timely book, Rebecca Fannin sets out to correct and update perceptions about China’s now booming technological sector. By chronicling its dramatic rise and zeroing in on the most striking success stories, Fannin lays out the players and their strategies as they trailblaze China’s technological quest. She also predicts what lies ahead for China’s innovative power in the next 10 years, and what China’s technological ascent means for the United States and its future global leadership.

Her remarks will be followed by questions from the audience and commentaries from Craig Allen and David Dollar.

Copies of the book will be available for purchase at the event.