 Skip to main content
Search
View all Events
Upcoming Event

Hospital productivity trends: Implications for Medicare payment policy

An event from the USC-Brookings Schaeffer Initiative for Health Policy

The Affordable Care Act called for CMS to reduce payment updates for inpatient hospital care on the basis of anticipated productivity gains. But since 2014, Medicare margins have been declining and are now in negative territory. However, overall hospital margins have been healthy and stable as the gap between private insurer payment rates and Medicare rates has grown.

On June 25, 2019, the USC-Brookings Schaeffer Initiative for Health Policy will host a conference on hospital productivity trends and their implications for Medicare policy on hospital payment rate updates. The event will consist of a presentation on the established literature on hospital productivity, followed by two expert reactions, and a panel to discuss the policy implications of these trends and possible changes in policy.

Join the conversation on Twitter at #HospitalProductivity

Agenda

Welcome and Introduction

Presentation of the Literature

John Romley

Associate Professor, Economist - Leonard D. Schaeffer Center for Health Policy and Economics, University of Southern California

Reactions

Chapin White

Adjunct Senior Policy Researcher - RAND Corporation

Panel Discussion

P

Paul Spitalnic

Chief Actuary, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

Stuart Altman

Chairman - Massachusetts Health Policy Commission

Chapin White

Adjunct Senior Policy Researcher - RAND Corporation

More Information

To subscribe or manage your subscriptions to our top event topic lists, please visit our event topics page.

Related Topics

Get a weekly events calendar from Brookings