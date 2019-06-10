Hospital productivity trends: Implications for Medicare payment policy
An event from the USC-Brookings Schaeffer Initiative for Health Policy
The Affordable Care Act called for CMS to reduce payment updates for inpatient hospital care on the basis of anticipated productivity gains. But since 2014, Medicare margins have been declining and are now in negative territory. However, overall hospital margins have been healthy and stable as the gap between private insurer payment rates and Medicare rates has grown.
On June 25, 2019, the USC-Brookings Schaeffer Initiative for Health Policy will host a conference on hospital productivity trends and their implications for Medicare policy on hospital payment rate updates. The event will consist of a presentation on the established literature on hospital productivity, followed by two expert reactions, and a panel to discuss the policy implications of these trends and possible changes in policy.
Agenda
Welcome and Introduction
Paul B. Ginsburg
Director - USC-Brookings Schaeffer Initiative for Health Policy
Leonard D. Schaeffer Chair in Health Policy Studies
Senior Fellow - Economic Studies
Presentation of the Literature
John Romley
Associate Professor, Economist - Leonard D. Schaeffer Center for Health Policy and Economics, University of Southern California
Reactions
Louise Sheiner
The Robert S. Kerr Senior Fellow - Economic Studies
Policy Director - The Hutchins Center on Fiscal and Monetary Policy
Chapin White
Adjunct Senior Policy Researcher - RAND Corporation
Panel Discussion
Paul Spitalnic
Chief Actuary, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services
James Mathews
Executive Director - MedPAC
Stuart Altman
Chairman - Massachusetts Health Policy Commission
More Information
