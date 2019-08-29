The Center for Universal Education (CUE) at Brookings cordially invites you to the annual “Girls’ education research and policy symposium: Learning across a lifetime” on October 15, 2019. This year, a series of thematic conversations will explore approaches to developing sustainable, gender-transformative education interventions to prepare girls for lifelong success—not just in adolescence but also in early childhood and outside formal schooling. Driven by the research of the 2019 Echidna Global Scholars, conversations will focus on gender sensitivity in early childhood in India, STEM education for rural girls in Bangladesh, and supporting girls’ transition into the workforce in Nepal.

The panel discussions will include individual presentations from the Echidna Global Scholars followed by in-depth moderated discussions on the policy implications of their research. In addition, breakout sessions will explore how governments, multilateral institutions, and on-the-ground advocates can bridge policy and practice to make progress toward systemic change for girls. The program will conclude with reflections from the scholars, followed by a networking reception in celebration of five years of Girls CHARGE.

