Series: #GirlsEdu Echidna Global Scholars Series
Girls’ education research and policy symposium: Learning across a lifetime

The Center for Universal Education (CUE) at Brookings cordially invites you to the annual “Girls’ education research and policy symposium: Learning across a lifetime” on October 15, 2019. This year, a series of thematic conversations will explore approaches to developing sustainable, gender-transformative education interventions to prepare girls for lifelong success—not just in adolescence but also in early childhood and outside formal schooling. Driven by the research of the 2019 Echidna Global Scholars, conversations will focus on gender sensitivity in early childhood in India, STEM education for rural girls in Bangladesh, and supporting girls’ transition into the workforce in Nepal.

The panel discussions will include individual presentations from the Echidna Global Scholars followed by in-depth moderated discussions on the policy implications of their research. In addition, breakout sessions will explore how governments, multilateral institutions, and on-the-ground advocates can bridge policy and practice to make progress toward systemic change for girls. The program will conclude with reflections from the scholars, followed by a networking reception in celebration of five years of Girls CHARGE.

Throughout the day there will be plenty of time for audience Q&A and coffee breaks for networking.

Please arrive at 8:30 a.m. for breakfast and registration. The program will begin promptly at 9:00 a.m.

Agenda

Registration and light breakfast

Opening remarks and panel discussion

The state of girls' education and systems change for girls

Panel 1

Intervening early: Bringing gender into early childhood education

Coffee break

Panel 2

Empowerment at adolescence: STEM skills for girls’ leadership and innovation

Networking lunch

Panel 3

Entering adulthood: Technical and vocational education and training (TVET) and girls’ transitions to work

Coffee break

Concurrent breakout sessions

Bridging policy and practice

  • Lessons from early childhood education program implementers
  • Skilling girls for better life outcomes through STEM
  • Gender-transformative TVET to increase women’s workforce participation

Closing panel

Echidna Global Scholars' reflections

Networking reception

