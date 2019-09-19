Brexit and the future of Europe

As the political crisis deepens in the United Kingdom, the world watches on with concern. When will Brexit take place, and on whose terms? What will be the consequences of leaving the European Union on the British economy and the UK as a regional power, in and beyond Europe? And what can New Delhi do to reinvent and preserve its special relationship with London?

To discuss the politics of Brexit, the future of the European Union, and its implications for India, Brookings India will be hosting a panel discussion featuring:

Sir Oliver Letwin, Conservative Member of Parliament for West Dorset. Sir Oliver voted for Remain in the referendum and led Theresa May’s “Brexit Unit” for a short while. During the Second May ministry in 2019, Letwin tabled a cross-party motion to hold “indicative votes”, allowing MPs to vote on several Brexit options in order to establish whether any could command a majority in the House of Commons. On 3 September 2019, Letwin joined 20 other rebel Conservative MPs to vote against the Conservative government of Boris Johnson, in order to prevent the UK leaving the European Union without a deal.

Ranjan Mathai, former Indian Foreign Secretary (2011–2013) and High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (2013–2015)

Moderator: Constantino Xavier, Fellow, Foreign Policy, Brookings India

This discussion will be open to the press and is on-the-record.