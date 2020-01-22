Book Launch & Discussion | The Absent Dialogue: Politicians, Bureaucrats, and the Military in India

In partnership with the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS), Nanyang Technological University (NTU), I am pleased to invite you to a book discussion on “The Absent Dialogue: Politicians, Bureaucrats, and the Military in India,” authored by Dr. Anit Mukherjee.

India recently appointed its first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) heading the new Department of Military Affairs (DMA) within the Ministry of Defence. This is being widely hailed as the beginning of one of the most important and consequential transformations of the Indian military. But what are the problems that need to be addressed? What could be the potential pitfalls and challenges to be overcome? This book discussion focuses on the broad pattern of civil-military relations in India to argue that it has adversely shaped its military effectiveness. Relying on a combination of archival research and over 150 primary interviews, Mukherjee’s book not only sheds new light on the historical evolution of civil-military relations but also closely examines the functional, and often distrustful relationship between the two.

Anit Mukherjee is a Non Resident Fellow at Brookings India. He is also an Assistant Professor at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS), Nanyang Technological University, Singapore. Formerly he was an officer in the Indian Army.

This event will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the Seminar Hall, India International Centre, 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Gardens, Lodhi Estate, New Delhi 110003.

Agenda

6:00 pm High Tea

6:15 pm Welcome remarks by Shamika Ravi, Director of Research and Senior Fellow, Brookings India

6:20 pm Presentation by Anit Mukherjee on his book, The Absent Dialogue: Politicians, Bureaucrats, and the Military in India

6:35 pm Panel discussion:

Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha

Gen. V. P. Malik, former Chief of Army Staff, Indian Army (1997-2000)

Sanjay Mitra, former Secretary, Ministry of Defence (2017-2019)

Manvendra Singh, former Member, Standing Committee on Defence (2007-2009)

Anit Mukherjee, Non Resident Fellow, Brookings India

Moderator Barkha Dutt, Journalist and Columnist, Washington Post

7:35 pm Q&A

7:55 pm Vote of thanks by Constantino Xavier, Fellow, Brookings India

This discussion will be open to the public and is on-the-record. All participants are requested to register their attendance with Nitika Nayar at nnayar@brookingsindia.org