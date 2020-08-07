Back to school amid the COVID-19 pandemic: Balancing students’ right to education against public health

As the spread of the coronavirus persists throughout the U.S., educators, parents, and students have received inconsistent and sometimes conflicting information about plans for continuing education for the upcoming school year. Pressure from the federal government to reopen schools for in-person learning amid the continuing pandemic has sparked conflict as it potentially threatens the physical health of students, teachers and staff, in addition to undermining public health efforts. Do students’ rights to public education require in-person instruction? How does remote instruction compare against live instruction and what are the expected impacts on student equity? How long can public health mandates trump students’ (and parents’) needs? How are school districts approaching reopening for the fall and beyond, and how are they attempting to balance these conflicting priorities?

On August 17, the Brown Center on Education Policy at Brookings will host a webinar examining the implications of reopening schools for both in-person and online instruction. As local government officials and school districts prepare for the upcoming school year, speakers will discuss federal and state-level responses of support in education amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

