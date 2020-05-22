Webinar: A roadmap for re-opening America: How to save lives and livelihoods

As part of its mission, the Brookings Institution has long been committed to supporting the public good. Now, in the era of COVID-19, that mission has never been more important. Plunging the economy into a condition not seen since the Great Depression, the pandemic has had dramatic effects on government, businesses, and families. Now, as states consider re-opening their communities, questions remain as to how best to safeguard lives and livelihoods against both the pandemic and its impact on the economy, governance, and social well-being.

Bringing in experts from across the Institution, Brookings is launching a comprehensive effort to answer such questions. The first volume of essays, “Re-Opening America: How to Save Lives and Livelihoods,” will provide key considerations implicit to conversations regarding reopening, recovery, and renewal across the United States.

On June 2, the Brookings Institution will host a virtual event to complement the launch of this publication. The event will begin with keynote remarks from Dr. Jennifer Nuzzo of Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. The expert panel will follow, featuring several authors who have contributed essays and analysis as part of Brookings’ larger roadmap for re-opening America. Brookings President John R. Allen will moderate the discussion.

