Despite a multitude of strategic turning points in international relations since the end of the Cold War, the United States remain the great power in the world order. After the neo-conservative wars of the 2000s, Barack Obama sought both to extract America from several military stalemates and restore its global image. At the same time, he was forced to contend with budgetary constraints and challenges from China and Russia, among others.

One of the key questions for international system at the end of the Obama years was whether the political orientations he implemented would outlive him. Had America definitively changed, both in the sociology of its internal debate and in its approach to the world? Or would Obama’s approach to foreign policy not leave a legacy?

Les États-Unis dans le monde, co-edited by Frédéric Chabillon and Célia Belin, visiting fellow in the Center on the United States and Europe, revisits both the internal and external factors shaping America’s relationship with the rest of the world, and offers a stimulating reflection on the changes and continuities of U.S. foreign policy.