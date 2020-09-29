Ten ways to make life better for the middle class

These policy ideas are adapted from A New Contract with the Middle Class by Richard Reeves and Isabel Sawhill.

The presidential debates are upon us: President Trump and former Vice President Biden face-off for the first time on September 29. The stakes are high. This year has been wrought with tragedy and hardship for many Americans, and the brokenness of our society is more visible than ever. Not only has COVID-19 affected the country’s health, but it has also hit the labor market hard, leaving many Americans out of work and struggling to balance their finances, child care, and mental well-being.

No doubt, these issues will be top-of-mind for the presidential candidates, especially in their first debate when COVID-19 and the economy are two of the topics for discussion.

But while the challenges are great, so too the prospects for serious reform. The Future of the Middle Class team proposes ten policies, adapted from A New Contract with the Middle Class, that, if implemented, would improve the quality of life for middle-class Americans across five key dimensions – money, time, relationships, health, and respect.

This is of course an illustrative rather than exhaustive list. If we truly want to improve well-being for the middle class, we must also consider raising the minimum wage, aligning school hours to working hours, providing tax incentives for corporations to train their workers and share profits broadly, and reforming labor laws and creating workers’ councils to strengthen employee engagement and bargaining power – as well as many other policies contained in the New Contract with the Middle Class.

Since we are in a political season, it is important to underline that better policies are likely to require better politics. So we must also take a closer look at our own democratic processes and should consider a series of reforms that could improve the representation of the middle class in government including: introducing a proportional voting system such as ranked-choice; reducing gerrymandering; reforming the electoral college to align results with the popular vote (perhaps through an interstate compact); granting Statehood to the District of Columbia (ending what Alice Rivlin called “an anomaly and an anachronism”); and, most urgently of all, curbing voter suppression. Some of these ideas will no doubt take center stage, as the integrity of the election is another topic slated for discussion the first night of debates.

Taken together, these policies can improve the quality of life for the middle class. We’ll be paying close attention in the debates to see what policies the presidential candidates discuss – and what they will mean for the middle class.