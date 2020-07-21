John Allen and Darrell West discuss artificial intelligence on The Lawfare Podcast

Darrell West and John Allen recently spoke about their new Brookings book “Turning Point: Policymaking in the Era of Artificial Intelligence” with Benjamin Wittes on The Lawfare Podcast. Darrell West is a senior fellow in the Center for Technology Innovation and the vice president and director of Governance Studies at the Brookings Institution. John Allen is the president of Brookings and a retired U.S. Marine Corps four-star general. In this podcast episode, West and Allen describes what AI is, how it is being deployed, why people are anxious about it, and what we can do to move forward. You can download or listen to the episode in the podcast player below.

