The right way to streamline the US defense budget

Writing in The National Interest , Michael O'Hanlon argues that "funding an adequate military and doing a better job on pandemic preparation as well as mitigation of climate change are not either/or propositions for the United States at this juncture in its history."

In her confirmation hearings to become Deputy Secretary of Defense—and thus now the highest-ranking woman in the history of the U.S. military—Dr. Kathleen Hicks had a fascinating exchange about the size of the defense budget in response to questions from Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts. Senator Warren was making the important point that the United States was underprepared in many ways for the coronavirus, just as it may be for climate change and other new national security threats. Hicks agreed with Warren that we have overinvested in defense and underinvested in other things like pandemic preparation.

While it is indeed time for belt-tightening at the Pentagon, significant cuts in defense spending would be a mistake. A better approach is to hold the budget flat in real-dollar terms, meaning it would decline from its already rather modest (by historical standards) levels of about 3.5 percent of GDP, 15 percent of federal spending, and 10 percent of all public spending in the United States. In that sense, it would be reduced even as inflation-adjusted spending held steady.

Under former President Donald Trump, the nation carried out a mini-defense buildup with considerable support in Congress. Former Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis and former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper led the way at the Pentagon. They increased annual budgets that had been in the low $600 billion range under President Barack Obama by more than $100 billion, in order to fund the nation’s new National Security Strategy and National Defense Strategy with their greater emphasis on Russia and China.

One need not be a Republican partisan, or a critic of Obama defense policy, to think the buildup did some good. It funded a modernization strategy of the American armed forces based on a bipartisan consensus dating back to the Obama administration. Concerns about fraying military readiness were also bipartisan, as the military showed signs of wear and tear after years of war in the Middle East as well as shenanigans like sequestration and constantly delayed budgets in Washington for which there was ample blame to go around on both sides of the political aisle.

Today, aircraft “mission capable rates” are now typically back to the 80 percent range as a result, for example, after often being 10 or 20 percentage points less before. Half of all Army brigades are in their highest level of readiness when only a couple had been before. Meanwhile, investment in new technologies like smaller, more survivable satellites, hypersonic weapons, artificial intelligence, and stealthy aircraft and submarines progressed. Due in part to these additional resources (and in part to policies that both Obama and Trump teams pursued, like the European Deterrence Initiative that strengthened NATO positions in eastern Europe starting in 2014), the military relationships with both Russia and China now seem slightly more stable than they were a half dozen years ago. Strategically, we would be imprudent to put these changes at risk.

The Trump-era buildup, moreover, was not really a buildup at all in terms of the size of the military. Today’s active-duty force of some 1.3 million is effectively the same size as it has been throughout the post-Cold War world, and about 40 percent smaller than Reagan-era levels. It may be possible to streamline it a bit further or to change the mix of active and reserve forces, but no major downsizing is called for.

Hicks and Warren are surely right that what might be called the “new 4+1”—biological, nuclear, digital, climatic, and internal/domestic dangers to our security—demand much more attention. But they do not displace or supersede the old 4+1. In some ways, they could even complicate the latter in the years ahead—for example, drought resulting from climate change could exacerbate conflicts in the broader Middle East in the years ahead.