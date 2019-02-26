Order from Chaos
Watch: What today’s geopolitical competition means for democracy
And what to do about it
Bruce Jones
Vice President and Director - Foreign Policy
Senior Fellow - Foreign Policy, Project on International Order and Strategy
At the heart of the era of new geopolitics is a struggle over the role and influence of democracy in the international order. Watch Vice President and Director of the Foreign Policy program at Brookings Bruce Jones discuss the key challenges posed by Russia and China, democratic decline in the West, and the urgent need to reinvigorate international cooperation to strengthen democracy.
