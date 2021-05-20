Why governments should use evidence to design girls’ education policies—and learn from Kenya about how to do it

Last week, the U.K.’s prime minister, Boris Johnson, and Kenya’s president, Uhuru Kenyatta, visited primary schools in each of their countries. They did this to raise awareness about the importance of funding education ahead of July 28-29, when their countries will co-host a summit to mark the replenishment of the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) —a multilateral fund that equips education systems across the world with the resources they need to improve. These coordinated visits, and Kenya’s role as a co-host of the summit, signal how much Kenya is leading in transforming its education system.

We are particularly impressed by how Kenya’s government intentionally learned from evidence to ensure that stronger schools reach girls. Over the past decade, it led a powerful series of reforms through two initiatives: PRIMR and Tusome. With the recent publication of the Smart Buys report by the Global Education Evidence Advisory Panel, we are seeing an increasing emphasis on the potential to evaluate and choose education interventions that create the greatest learning gains per unit of cost. Kenya’s Tusome initiative is an example of a “good buy”—an intervention that has strong evidence, is cost-effective, and works at scale. In the lead-up to the GPE Summit in July, we urge anyone interested in girls’ education to learn from Tusome in Kenya, as it offers a useful roadmap for other countries trying to shift their education systems.

AN EDUCATION SYSTEM AT THE FOREFRONT

In comparison to most other countries in Africa, Kenya has long stood out for the way it has prioritized education reforms. Whether sending young activists to the U.S. to access universities so they could guide the country post-independence (through the African airlifts in 1959), being one of the first African countries to implement free primary education (in 1974), or serving as the birthplace of some of the most ground-breaking school models in the world (Shining Hope for Communities (SHOFCO’s) community-based schools for girls and Bridge International Academies, both launched in 2009), Kenya has long led the way and shown what it means to value education.

More recently, in the past decade, the Kenyan government has emphasized the importance of designing reforms based on evidence. Since 2013, Kenya’s Ministry of Education has spearheaded large-scale reforms to the national curriculum so that it focuses on what children can do (their skills), not only what they can memorize. As documented by the Brookings Institution, these changes include reforms towards competency-based curriculums in primary and secondary schools and new curriculums for technical and vocational education and training (TVET ) institutions, both of which impact millions of girls. In addition, leaders such as Titus Syengo have led the scale up of Teaching at the Right Level in Kenya—an intervention proven to strengthen learning outcomes by placing students by skill level instead of grade.

While Tusome wasn’t specifically designed to target only girls, by strengthening the quality of government schools at scale for all children, girls made impressive learning gains.

However, we are most excited about the Tusome initiative, because it is a success story of how to strengthen government schools at scale. Funded by Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO ) (then DFID) and U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), and implemented by the Kenyan Ministry of Education in partnership with RTI, Tusome supports teachers and provides students with books in order to accelerate children’s progress in early-grades reading. Teachers use structured lesson plans and receive ongoing feedback to improve their instruction through coaching supported by tablets and software. The government launched the program in 2015 and grew it to impact over 7 million Kenyan children in nearly 26,000 primary schools across the country. While the program wasn’t specifically designed to target only girls, by strengthening the quality of government schools at scale for all children, girls made impressive learning gains. The journey to scale was complex and sometimes difficult, but offers lessons for other countries.

WHAT KENYA’S GOVERNMENT DID RIGHT

What made these efforts possible is that Kenya’s government took five key steps and valued evidence at every step of the process. These steps offer a clear path that other governments can follow.

1. Understand the value of education and prioritize reforms. Presidents in Kenya have a long tradition of valuing education. The first president (Jomo Kenyatta) was principal of Kenya’s first teacher-training college, was involved in the Kikuyu Independent Schools movement (an effort to challenge colonial schools), and abolished primary school fees in 1974. When Uhuru Kenyatta became President in 2013, he was no different. His administration’s national strategy for education includes a focus on competency-based education; the Ministry of Education promoted leaders who were committed to the curriculum reform process, such as Julius Jwan (formerly CEO of Kenya’s curriculum design agency and now principal secretary for Early Learning & Basic Education). President Kenyatta’s focus on education made it possible for Kenyan policymakers to be open to transformational reforms like Tusome, in the first place.

2. Respond to facts from local experts outside government. Kenya’s recent reforms are the result of a long effort by Kenyan researchers to mobilize and strengthen its education system. Through the annual Uwezo study from 2010-2015, Sara Ruto, John Mugo, and the Twaweza team (now part of People’s Action for Learning Network) exposed the learning crisis in Kenya—and demonstrated, through clear facts, that although almost all Kenyan children were in school, most were not learning. For example, they found, “1 out of 10 children in Kenyan primary schools are completing Class 8 without having acquired the basic competencies expected of a child completing Class 2.” As a result of these facts, the government became more aware of poor learning outcomes and decided to launch PRIMR in 2011 (a new initiative to strengthen math and reading). Owing to her work with Uwezo, the government asked Sara Ruto to serve as chairperson of KICD—the agency with the mandate to guide the country’s curriculum reforms. By launching PRIMR and bringing in Ruto to shape curriculum reforms, Kenya demonstrated that it listens to voices from outside government and would act to address the learning crisis.

3. Listen to evidence from government schools to make the case for scale. Kenya’s government was open to engaging with USAID and RTI at the beginning of PRIMR, the initiative that later evolved into Tusome. Kenyan policymakers assessed and analyzed the data about learning gains generated from PRIMR and scaled the model into the much-larger Tusome initiative—from 1,400 schools to 26,000 schools. This showed that the government valued input from researchers and the evidence that they could provide, even when it exposed gaps in the existing system. FCDO helped to support this initial evidence base from PRIMR, which created ripple effects across the next decade and led to the Tusome scale-up. Although ultimately education reforms need to be led by local policymakers to be sustained in the long term, technical experts can offer important expertise about how reforms have been designed and implemented in various contexts across the world. The Kenyan government used this expertise to develop the capability within the civil service to lead education reforms.

4. Define success and frequently collect data to track scale. As Ben Piper from RTI and others have noted, the government created clear “benchmarks for Kiswahili and English learning outcomes, and…these outcomes were communicated all the way down to the school level.” The government also created “accountability and feedback mechanisms to track performance” against these goals. Coaches (called CSOs) were given tablets that included dashboards with data, which were visible to county officials and ministry of education staff. As a result, leaders from the top of Kenya’s Ministry of Education all the way down to coaches and headteachers (school leaders), understood what they were collectively striving for, and whether or not they were moving toward those outcomes. In 2019, Director General of Kenya’s Ministry of Education Elyas Abdi Jillaow said Tusome “has had a huge impact on the literacy of our grades 1, 2, and 3 students. So far since the start of the project, we have had over 25 million textbooks distributed.” These outcomes were only possible because the government built a culture of collecting evidence and holding actors accountable to improving every level of the system toward shared goals.

5. Accelerate girls’ learning based on what had been proven to work. Although Tusome was not explicitly designed to strengthen education for girls, it did so. Tusome did this not by focusing on girls at the expense of boys, but rather by scaling proven methods to raise the quality of teaching for all, such as coaches for teachers—and in the process created impressive gains for girls. However, there were ways that gender was a factor in the program design process. For example, as RTI and government leaders chose which pictures and stories to include in student textbooks, they made sure to include both boys and girls. They also intentionally included more women working in jobs in the stories, and fewer women with roles in the home, because research has shown that the role models that girls see impact their career aspirations. Ultimately, because of these choices and because of a rigorous program design, Tusome strengthened literacy for millions of Kenyan girls.

BEYOND KENYA

The story of Tusome is good news. But there are still critical challenges that must be addressed before Kenya’s education system offers a high-quality education to all. Girls continue to face harmful barriers in refugee camps, towns near the northeast border with Somalia, and Maasai communities. There are also examples of where the Kenyan government implemented interventions that are not “great buys” (because they were not proven to cost-effectively strengthen learning), such as distributing laptops to students through the Digital Literacy Program. And we all know that the tragic learning losses for girls from school closures due to COVID-19 will be felt for years to come. However, if Kenya stays on its current path, we will continue to see progress. We can take Kenya’s government action on education as a model for other countries.

Kenya is not the only country using evidence to design policy. The Brookings Institution Millions Learning Real-time Scaling Labs have partnered with many other ministries of education. Botswana is scaling up placement of primary students by skill level instead of grade, for targeted numeracy instruction, in partnership with Young 1ove. Jordan is expanding a financial literacy course to all secondary students in the country, with support from INJAZ. And Tanzania is transforming schools with mentors who support girls learning, with CAMFED. Peru has even created MineduLAB, an innovation lab housed within its Ministry of Education, to test and gather evidence on education interventions with IPA.

In all of these countries, it is exciting to see how governments are committing to prioritize education reforms, listen to civil society, and partner with technical experts. They are all taking interventions that were proven to work, and scaling them up to ensure that more girls can access the education they need to thrive in life and the workplace. We hope that more governments will follow in their footsteps and use evidence to design better policies.

Photo credit: John Kabubu, Tusome early grade reading activity, 2019